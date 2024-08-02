Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times