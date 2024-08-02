The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024

Chappell Roan

August 1, 2024 at 8:41 PM
LOLLADAY1-080224-92.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-71.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-96.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-67.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-66.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-99.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-64.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-78.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-65.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-74.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-62.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-86.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-61.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-44.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-70.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-98.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-63.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-85.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-34.jpg
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-80.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
LOLLADAY1-080224-35.jpg
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Chappell Roan
LOLLADAY1-080224-92.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-71.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-96.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-67.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-66.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-99.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-64.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-78.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-65.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-74.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-62.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-86.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-61.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-44.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-70.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-98.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-63.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-85.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-34.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-80.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-35.jpg