Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Charles Keeshan | Daily Herald

A memorial of balloons and flowers at the site of a fatal crash May 28 at the intersection of Meacham and Biesterfield roads in Elk Grove Village.
Suburban Chicago
Teen driver charged with reckless homicide in fatal Elk Grove Village crash
The teen was speeding and driving without headlights when the vehicles collided about 11:30 p.m. May 28 in the intersection of Meacham and Biesterfield roads, police said.
