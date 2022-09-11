Coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles working to make Bears fans forget previous regime
TIME TRULY IS OF THE ESSENCE
Believe it or not, clock already ticking on Bears QB Fields, even though he is only entering his second season.
By Jason Lieser
STUCK IN A HOLDING PATTERN
This season will offer only partial answers since Poles, Eberflus don’t have much to work with
By Rick Morrissey
NEW COACH KNOWS THE MEANING OF LOAF
Eberflus, an unconventional hire in today’s NFL, has made hustle and intensity the cornerstones of his philosophy
By Patrick Finley
THAT'S THE WAY POLES ROLLS
The second-youngest GM in the NFL at 36, he already has shown that he’s willing to go against the grain
By Mark Potash
REPEAT AFTER ME: THIS WILL NOT BE PRETTY
Hopefully, Fields can show more in his second season than a deft ability to regurgitate play calls
By Rick Telander
Franchise season win-loss record from 1920 - 2021
THE STATE OF BEARS' SLATE
Three prime-time games, late bye highlight schedule
By Jason Lieser and Patrick FinleyView Story