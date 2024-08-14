The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Chicago corruption trials Crime Afternoon Edition

Lemont businessman sentenced to 5 years in federal prison in conspiracy to lower property taxes

Judge John F. Kness told Alex Nitchoff, 56, that the bribery scheme was “a cancer” that eats away at the public’s respect for government institutions.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
Alex Nitchoff

The Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago.

Sun-Times file

A Lemont businessman was sentenced to five years in federal prison Wednesday after admitting to bribing an employee of the Cook County assessor’s office to lower taxes on his family’s properties.

“With due regard to the great support for Mr. Nitchoff,” Kness said, noting the voluminous letters of support and the courtroom gallery packed with family and friends, “the fact remains that this offense is among the very worst to the overall functioning of society.”

The judge added that Nitchoff had abused his wealth and position in the community to get an unfair advantage in the county’s property tax system where others could not.

“That is greed,” Kness said of the motivation.

The judge also imposed a fine of $25,000. Nitchoff is expected to surrender Jan. 21.

In asking the court for leniency, Nitchoff tearfully apologized to the “judge, government and taxpayers.”

“I’m very sorry for what I did. I’m very ashamed,” he said in a statement to the court. “Your honor, I promise to never break the law again.”

Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Nitchoff to more than seven years in prison.

In their sentencing memo, the government argued Nitchoff played a “principal role in the scheme,” which they called “brazen and egregious” and harmed hardworking taxpayers by raising their taxes to cover the difference his family would have paid.

While Nitchoff might have an otherwise clean record, prosecutors said their investigation showed it wasn’t his “first foray into corruption.” They pointed to allegations that he took $100,000 from the city of Chicago to build porches for a housing assistance program that were never built.

Alex Nitchoff’s attorneys argued that prison wasn’t necessary for their client, saying he was unlikely to commit other crimes.

“Mr. Nitchoff has endured countless sleepless nights, consumed with worry and extreme mental anguish over the grief, pain, agony and anxiety he has caused his loving family,” his attorneys wrote in a memo to the judge.

Nitchoff’s attorneys said their client had otherwise led an “extraordinary selflessness” life that revolved around providing for his family, his friends and employees.

They blamed Nitchoff’s father, Boris Nitchoff, for devising the scheme and who they said “overwhelmingly” benefited from the bribes to reduce the family’s property tax burden.

The elder Nitchoff “held a unique psychological power over his entire family, but especially over his two sons,” the attorneys wrote.

Boris Nitchoff was accused of being involved in the pending corruption case against former Ald. Carrie Austin. He died in 2020.

Judge Kness called that argument unconvincing and “on the edge of offensive.”

“Your father is not responsible for your conduct,” the judge said. “You are.”

The sentence comes just weeks after an Indiana businessman, Robert Mitziga, was found not guilty by a federal jury in the same scheme that was uncovered by a sprawling federal corruption investigation.

Basilio Clausen and Lavdim Memisovski, former employees of the assessor’s office, are still awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the conspiracy. A third former employee, Lumni Likovski, is expected to go on trial in February.

A Nitchoff employee, John Bodendorfer, is also facing charges.

