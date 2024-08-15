Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz sentenced to 7 more months in federal prison after DUI arrest

Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz was sentenced Thursday to seven months in federal prison after prosecutors said a DUI arrest earlier this year violated the terms of his supervised release in a fraud case.

Body-worn camera footage played at a hearing showed Munoz struggling to speak and stand after he was involved in a crash in May west suburban Berwyn.

He admitted to drinking “too much” and a nearly empty bottle of rum was found on the passenger seat.

Munoz was taken away by ambulance and hours later his blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.30 -- nearly four times over the legal limit.

Citing the video, U.S. District Judge John Kness said “it’s plain as day that Mr. Munoz was drunk as a skunk.”

Munoz admitted as much and made no attempt to dispute any of the reports or witness statements in the crash, which resulted in a misdemeanor DUI charge that is still pending in traffic court.

“I’m so sorry I placed those around me in great danger,” Munoz said in his statement to the judge, adding that he had no excuse.

Munoz told the judge he continued to participate in Alcoholics Anonymous and said he knew “my sobriety needs to be my top priority.”

Munoz has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in the past, including publicly announcing in 2020 that he was seeking treatment while representing the 22nd Ward on the City Council.

Munoz pleaded guilty in 2021 to wire fraud and money laundering after he stole almost $38,000 from the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus while a sitting alderperson.

He was sentenced to 13 months in prison, followed by 18 months of supervised release with the conditions he not drink alcohol or commit another crime. The release period was scheduled to end early this week.

Prosecutors argued that prison time was necessary.

While the crash was minor and no one was hurt, prosecutors stressed that it had occurred in the afternoon at a busy intersection, and that Munoz had just driven by a park, putting many lives in danger.

Judge Kness agreed, calling it “a miracle” that one was killed.

Munoz’s attorney, Richard Kling, asked the judge to extend the term of Munoz’s supervised release instead of sending him back to prison.

Kness decided to do both, adding an additional 12 months of supervised release for Munoz after he leaves prison. Munoz was told to surrender on Aug. 26.

Munoz told the judge he had been triggered to drink because his divorce with his wife had just been finalized and because he is estranged from his adult children.

Anticipating that his ruling could also be a trigger, the judge ordered Munoz’s probation officer to carefully monitor him until he surrenders and warned he would issue an arrest warrant if he learned Munoz had consumed any alcohol.

The judge told Munoz that he believed the former alderperson had “trouble accepting reality and owning up to his own conduct” and that a prison sentence was necessary to deter Munoz from drinking again and to protect the public.

“I fear you will do this again,” the judge said sternly.

Munoz said he understood.