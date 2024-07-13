Chicago Daily News 100 years ago: Chicago Realtor got $10,000 just before mysterious disappearance

As reported on July 14, 1924, by the Chicago Daily News, sister paper of the Chicago Sun-Times:

Harold Bradley, well-known Chicago Realtor, obtained $10,000 just before his mysterious disappearance three weeks ago, it came to light today.

The case is expected to bring Count James V. Minotto, vice president of the Boulevard Bridge Bank, into court to tell what he knows about the deal. The county is to be called before Judge Adam C. Cliffe to explain the affair, since it affects a receivership.

Harold Bradley & Co., the real estate firm of which Bradley was president, is collector of rents for the Surf Apartment company, under a receiver appointed by Judge Cliffe. Five thousand dollars of the money Bradley got before he disappeared came from the funds of the apartment company, through a mistake in the Boulevard Bridge bank, the court will be told. The other $5,000 came from a friend of Bradley’s, who had offered to make good the mistake.

The mistake came to light when the receiver audited his accounts and found the $5,000 shortage.

To Bradley’s rescue at that juncture came a friend, whose name has not been revealed. He gave the realtor a $5,000 check, it is said, to cover the shortage in the rents account.

Bradley was to have deposited the money in the Boulevard Bridge bank. Instead, it is said, he got it cashed at another bank. Thus he was $10,000 to the good. Soon afterward, he disappeared.