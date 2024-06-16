The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago Daily News 100 years ago: Loop cabaret Moulin Rouge bombed, multiple injuries

Damage was estimated at $50,000 from the bombing, which came as the club at Van Buren Street and Wabash Avenue was being prepared to reopen after being closed a year by federal injunction, according to the report published June 16, 1924.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Chicago Daily News' front page on June 16, 1924.

As reported on June 16, 1924, by the Chicago Daily News, sister paper of the Chicago Sun-Times:

Several persons were injured and damage reckoned at $50,000 was done by a bomb set off in the Moulin Rouge cafe, which was being prepared for reopening at Van Buren Street and Wabash Avenue, after being closed a year by federal injunction.

Thirty persons, most of them girls, were in the place rehearsing a revue which was to be the opening-night feature. many persons were passing on the sidewalk when the bombers slipped the charge of explosive into the place.

Harry McElvey, the head waiter, saw the bomb before it exploded. It was rolling on the floor, throwing off sparks, he said.

McElvey snatched it and had drawn back his arm to hurl it outside when it exploded.

McElvey was one of the most seriously hurt. He was taken to St. Luke’s and at first examination was believed to be fatally injured. Another given treatment was John Kobbe, a waiter.

Policemen and firemen responded to the alarm, which attracted attention for blocks. By the time they arrived there was a jam of persons that blocked the street, and policemen had to fight their way to rescue the injured.

Most of the damage was done to the exterior, which had been done over for the reopening. Jack Bouchet, proprietor of the place when it was closed for prohibition violation, is the present owner.

