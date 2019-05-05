2 displaced in Naperville townhome fire

No one was injured in blaze that left two people displaced in west suburban Naperville.

About 3:37 p.m. May 3, crews responded to reports of smoke at a multi-family townhome in the 1000 block of Katherine Avenue, according to the Naperville Fire Department. The incident was upgraded to a general alarm fire after an investigation found flames in the attic.

The fire was confined in the attic and firefighters had it under control about 4 p.m., the fire department said. The home was declared uninhabitable and two of its occupants had to find somewhere else to stay.