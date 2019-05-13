Man killed in East Chicago crash
A man was killed in a crash Saturday in East Chicago, Indiana.
About 11:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 5600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago, the Lake County coroner’s office said in a statement.
They found Cristian Ornelas Romo, 23, with blunt force trauma injuries from a motor vehicle accident, the coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead just after midnight the next day.
East Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for details of the collision.