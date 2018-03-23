Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Two people were killed early Friday when the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a truck in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- Less than an hour later, a 24-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting at a gas station in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.
- A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death at around 2:27 a.m. in an alley on the Near North Side, police said.
- A 6-year-old boy died at 4:45 a.m. after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood, police said.
