54 restaurants on Michelin’s 2018 Bib Gourmand list for Chicago

If you don’t feel like cooking this weekend, and also don’t want to spend a fortune to have someone else do it for you, you’re in luck.

The folks at Michelin have just released the 2018 Bib Gourmand list for Chicago, featuring 54 restaurants from Andersonville to Bridgeport and a host of neighborhoods in between.

Unlike the better known Michelin starred restaurants, those on the Bib Gourmand list are recognized for “offering great, quality food for good value at locations the famously anonymous inspectors favor most. These restaurants typically serve two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less [excluding tax and gratuities],” according to Michelin.

The list includes eight new restaurants for 2018: Giant, HaiSous, Longman & Eagle, Mango Pickle Indian Bistro, Mi Tocaya, Pleasant House Pub, Quiote and True Food Kitchen.