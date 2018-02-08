6 things to know as Chicago area braces for more than a foot of snow

A winter storm expected to hit the Chicago area Thursday could drop up to 10 inches of snow by the time it ends on Friday night. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

More than a foot of snow is expected to pile up across the Chicago area by Friday night in this winter’s biggest snowstorm.

Here’s a rundown of what you need to know whether you’re hunkering down for the whiteout, or if your boss doesn’t believe in snow days.

1. Schools — You might have a day off work, but odds are you won’t have a break from your kids. Hundreds of schools across the area, most notably Chicago Public Schools, canceled Friday classes before a single flake of snow fell on Thursday, according to the Emergency Closing Center. That includes most universities, too.

The Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library facilities will be open if you’re looking for something to keep the little ones busy. The Adler Planetarium announced it would close for the snow, but as of Thursday evening, the Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium appeared ready to open for business. Better double-check their websites before you make the trip, though.

2. Roads — Stay off them if you can — forecasters say travel will be “very difficult to impossible.” State police and transportation officials say visibility will be nil, and on top of slick, snow-covered roads, you can expect dozens of spinouts. Hundreds of plows were being deployed across the city and expressways. If you do have to head out into the cold, make sure you’re driving with a basic safety kit.

Driving should be avoided, with snow- and ice-covered roads, limited visibility and extremely long travel times anticipated. Before getting behind the wheel, please ask yourself if your trip is really necessary. Consider taking public transportation or postponing your trip. #ilwx — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) February 8, 2018

3. CTA — Train and bus service was running smoothly when the snow started falling in the city Thursday evening, but that could change with up to 8 inches of snow expected by the Friday morning rush. Sign up for CTA alerts at transitchicago.com/updates, or follow the agency’s Twitter feed.

4. METRA — Bitter cold and piles of snow are a recipe for havoc on the area’s main suburban transit lines. Metra cut 10 train routes on the BNSF line for Friday and adjusted the rest of its schedule in anticipation of the snow. They also dispatched 350 workers to shovel and salt platforms to keep up with the snow. Follow dedicated Twitter feeds for each Metra line for service updates:

For northwest Indiana commuters, the South Shore Line was expecting smooth operations. Sign up for email alerts at mysouthshoreline.com.

5. Flights — Airlines canceled more than 250 flights at the city’s airports by Thursday evening — 187 at O’Hare, and 74 at Midway. There were no major delays, though. That can be expected to change as the white stuff piles up. Check with your airline before you head out the door.

6. Forecast — Heavy snowfall is expected to taper off by Friday night, but we won’t be out of the woods yet. The National Weather Service expects on-and-off snow across the area through Saturday and Sunday, too, possibly adding another inch or two.