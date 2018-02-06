Some Chicago-area museums are offering free admission to residents of Illinois during the month of February, just don’t forget to bring your valid Illinois ID.
If you’ve been searching for a reason to visit the Adler Planetarium, consider it written in the stars. The museum is offering free admission on Feb. 2, Feb. 5-9, and Feb. 19-22.
On those days, residents can also upgrade to an all-access pass at a discounted price of $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for children, gaining access to the Atwood Sphere Experience and any sky show.
For science buffs, the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry offers free admission on Feb. 1, Feb. 5-8, Feb. 12-15, Feb. 20-22 and Feb. 26-27.
If you’re a history enthusiast, the Chicago History Museum is free on Feb. 19.
For those who have been fishing for the right time to visit the Shedd Aquarium, it’s free on Feb. 2 and Feb. 14.
Haven’t visited Sue in a while? The T. rex is being dismantled, but she remains on display at The Field Museum through the process – which could take four weeks. The museum offers free admission every day in February.