Museums offer free admission to Illinois residents in February

The Field Museum begins the month-long de-installation of SUE the Tyrannosaurus rex from Stanley Field Hall, Monday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2018. The T. rex is moving to a private suite in the museum's Griffin Halls of Evolving Planet, scheduled to be available for view in spring 2019. The de-installation will make way for a cast of a titanosaur, a 122-foot-long Patagotitan mayorum from Argentina, scheduled to arrive by June 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Some Chicago-area museums are offering free admission to residents of Illinois during the month of February, just don’t forget to bring your valid Illinois ID.

If you’ve been searching for a reason to visit the Adler Planetarium, consider it written in the stars. The museum is offering free admission on Feb. 2, Feb. 5-9, and Feb. 19-22.

On those days, residents can also upgrade to an all-access pass at a discounted price of $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for children, gaining access to the Atwood Sphere Experience and any sky show.

For science buffs, the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry offers free admission on Feb. 1, Feb. 5-8, Feb. 12-15, Feb. 20-22 and Feb. 26-27.

If you’re a history enthusiast, the Chicago History Museum is free on Feb. 19.

For those who have been fishing for the right time to visit the Shedd Aquarium, it’s free on Feb. 2 and Feb. 14.

Haven’t visited Sue in a while? The T. rex is being dismantled, but she remains on display at The Field Museum through the process – which could take four weeks. The museum offers free admission every day in February.