3 Englewood high schools slated to be closed in June instead will be phased out

Robeson High School is one of four neighborhood high schools in Englewood that were slated to be closed in June under plans or a new, $85 million high schoo. | AP

Chicago Public Schools leaders have reversed their decision to abruptly shutter all four neighborhood high schools in Englewood in June and instead will let current students stay through graduation at three of the four schools.

CPS plans to build a new, $85 million high school on the campus of Robeson High School, 6835 S. Normal, that will open in the fall of 2019 — a year after Robeson, Hope, Harper and Team Englewood high schools were to close. Robeson will still be closed after the current school year, to allow for construction of the new school.

The original plan to close all of the schools after this school year drew complaints at a series of community meetings, as did the fact that current students of those schools can’t attend the new “state of the art” facility and are to be sent elsewhere.

In a Facebook post Monday, Ald. Willie Cochran, whose ward includes Englewood, congratulated CPS on “the decision to listen to the concerns of the community relative to ‘not’ closing 4 Englewood Schools.”

“The New campus will be built at Robeson and the students at the other schools targeted for closing will be able to stay through graduation at those schools. No new students will be allowed to enroll. It’s nice to know someone is listening and shows some sensitivity,” Cochran wrote.

Janice Jackson, the new Chicago schools CEO, who had backed the initial plan, said Monday after Cochran broke the news about the change in plans, “We want to honor current students and their families, and we’ve heard that many of them want to be able to stay and graduate from their current schools. We’re happy to adjust our plans to take their feedback into account.”

CPS has lost about 30,000 students in the past five years. Officials have said that enrollment has fallen too far at the four schools to be able to provide a well-rounded high school education.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus, said the decision to phase out Harper, Hope, and TEAM Englewood solves at least some of the political problems Mayor Rahm Emanuel created with the consolidation plan.

“If this is what the community asked for, CPS responded adequately and allowed the community to have input into what goes on for the future of their children,” said Sawyer, who represents parts of Englewood.

Sawyer said he thinks students at the four high schools would have been “better served” by the original, now-abandoned plan to “create profiles for them and find a school they could attend to really get a high school experience.

“I just don’t think you’re gonna get a high school experience when you’ve got 75 people in the whole school,” the alderman said. “But I would encourage you to look at the transcripts. I was there at all the meetings. And there was overwhelming support for keeping most of the schools open.”

No freshmen will be admitted to Harper, Hope and TEAM Englewood next year, according to a written statement from CPS that said: “The attendance areas for the schools will be assigned to higher performing neighborhood high schools in 2018 and the new, state-of-the-art Englewood high school in 2019.

“Although current Harper, Hope and TEAM students are welcome to stay at their schools under the revised proposal, CPS is also committed to supporting students who have decided transitioning to a new high school is best for them. If students at Harper, Hope and TEAM choose to attend another CPS school next year, the district will offer them the full scope of transition supports that were outlined in the district’s December proposal and are available to Robeson students.”

The Chicago Board of Education could vote on the revised Englewood schools plan as soon as Feb. 28.