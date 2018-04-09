Ald. Zalewski to resign from Council May 31; paves way for Hispanic replacement

Ald. Mike Zalewski (23rd) plans to resign before finishing his fifth term, giving Mayor Rahm Emanuel (left) a chance to appoint his replacement, who would then have an advantage in running for a full term. | Sun-Times file photo

Ald. Mike Zalewski (23rd), powerful chairman of the City Council’s Aviation Committee, said Monday he will resign May 31, paving the way for the appointment of a Hispanic alderman in the majority-Hispanic ward.

“What happened in the last election was real,” Zalewski said, referring to the sweep by County Commissioner-turned-Democratic Congressional nominee Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Garcia’s entire slate of progressive Hispanic candidates.

“That’s gonna be a large part of my recommendation. I know the ward is overwhelmingly Hispanic.”

Zalewski’s decision to resign from the aldermanic seat he has held since 1995 comes just weeks after he helped Mayor Rahm Emanuel muscle through the City Council an $8.5 billion O’Hare Airport expansion project billed as a game-changer for Chicago.

By resigning early instead of serving out the remainder of his fifth and final term, Zalewski will give Emanuel an opportunity to fill another aldermanic vacancy and give that appointee an opportunity to get a leg up on the competition.

Zalewski said he has a replacement in mind for a ward now 67 percent Hispanic. But, he refused to say whom he would recommend to the mayor.

Community leaders are expected to rally around State Rep. Silvana Tabares (D-Chicago) as Zalewski’s replacement.

In 2012, a last-minute boost in the Hispanic population of the Southwest Side’s 23rd Ward – from 54 to over 60 percent – sealed a deal on a new Chicago ward map.

Zalewski was adamantly opposed to the changes, but his vote was not required. The compromise attracted the 41 votes needed to avoid a remap referendum – with or without Zalewski.

Zalewski ran for re-election anyway—harder than ever– and managed to win with more than 66 percent.

But, he said Monday he’s had enough.

“There’s no sub-plot here or anything like that. This is just my decision that I’m just gonna end it on May 31 and walk away as proud as I can be,” Zalewski said.

“I’m just a local guy. I went to the public schools in my ward….I’ve got a wife who’s facing her fourth surgery in two years. I’ve got seven grand-kids. I’ve got no regrets.”

After 42 years with the city and 22 years as alderman, Zalewski said he’s been “up my entire career at 5:30 or 6 o’clock in the morning starting with my streets and san days” as deputy commissioner in charge of the all-important Bureau of Sanitation.

“I never got a chance to not worry. I’m a worrier. Never got a chance to not worry about snow, about rain, about flooding basements and power outages,” he said.

“Myself and my team have done a tremendous job. Our neighborhood is in phenomenal shape. We have a good solid community. It’s a great ward. But, I just made this decision to do this now and not go through another whole election cycle.”

Zalewski’s resignation may well signal a broader overhaul of the City Council.

A wave of incumbents could follow Zalewski’s lead–either by resigning early or by deciding not to put themselves through, what will almost certain be a difficult re-election bid for aldermen who had little choice but to saddle Chicago taxpayers with an avalanche of tax increases to solve the city’s $36 billion pension crisis.

Those who choose to stay and fight may well be defeated by aggressive aldermanic challengers who target incumbents for those difficult tax votes.

On Monday, Zalewski was asked whether the difficulty of winning re-election factored into his decision to retire and concentrate on his political consulting business.

“I’m being honest. That’s not part of my decision. I won my last election bigger than I’ve ever won. And I truly believe I could get re-elected. But, I also believe you don’t run just because you can win,” Zalewski said.

“I just decided that’s enough for me, I’m just tired. For me, it’s a perfect time.”

State Rep. Dan Burke (D-Chicago), brother of Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th), was defeated by 26-year political newcomer Aaron Ortiz in a race dominated by Edward Burke’s property tax reduction work for the riverfront hotel and condominium that bears the name of President Donald Trump.

Even more humiliating was the fact that Edward Burke managed to carry his own 14th Ward for his younger brother by just 62 votes.

But, Zalewski said Monday, “I don’t believe for a second that Ald. Burke is interested in leaving.”

Asked whether he believes Burke could lose, Zalewski said, “He’s got a big warchest. His seniority is very important. Everyone is gonna have to campaign a little harder next time. Ald. Burke is well aware of that. And I think he’s ready for it. This has kind of given him some new energy to go out and say, `I know it’s a little bit different time. And everybody’s got to work hard.’ ”