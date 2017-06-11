Aldermen authorize $9.6M land buy for new police and fire academy

Fleet and Facilities Management Commissioner David Reynolds (right) testifies Monday before the City Council's Committee on Housing and Real Estate. He was joined by Keith Calloway [center], deputy chief of the Chicago Police Department's Education and Training Division, and District Chief Joshua Dennis of the Chicago Fire Department. Fran Spielman for the Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to build a $95 million public safety training campus on the West Side cleared a key hurdle Monday, but not before a barrage of questions about financing, police overtime abuse and alleged intransigence by the Fraternal Order of Police.

After 3.5 hours of debate, the City Council’s Committee on Housing and Real Estate authorized the city to pay $9.6 million – $7.25-per-square-foot – for 30.4 acres of land at 4301 W. Chicago Ave. that has stood stubbornly vacant for 40 years in West Garfield Park.

Funding for the land will come the surrounding tax-increment-financing district.

Construction of the two-building campus will be bankrolled, by: $20 million from the sale of a valuable North Side fleet maintenance: $5 million from the sale of the air rights above a River North fire station and $23 from the sale of existing police and fire facilities.

Fleet and Facilities Management Commissioner David Reynolds said the city would work with the Chicago Infrastructure Trust to close the remaining $37 million gap, either through a “straight loan,” a lease buy-back arrangement or by issuing “bonds to pay for it ourselves.”

The lease-buyback didn’t sit well with Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th) who argued that, “Chicago should always maintain ownership of its assets, particularly those used for police and fire training.”

The funding gap was a major source of contention, but it wasn’t the only problem.

So was the FOP’s condemnation of a U.S. Justice Department report that portrayed Chicago Police officers as poorly trained, improperly supervised and seldom disciplined.

“It is frustrating…to hear [the union] say there needs to be no change. That everything is fine. That it’s just people making up issues and that the DOJ report has no validity,” Pawar said.

“It’s hard for me to stomach spending $95 million when our negotiating partner doesn’t believe a problem exists.”

Ald. Deb Mell (33rd) agreed that there is a “basic distrust of the Police Department and an FOP” that endorsed Donald Trump.

“When you say, ‘Here’s $95 million for your training,’ there’s a level of skepticism. And I don’t think we have done a good job of selling this project to the public — and to this committee actually,” Mell said.

Ald. Sophia King (3rd) pointed to Inspector General Joe Ferguson’s recent audit that concluded that Chicago is wasting millions on police overtime because of an “unchecked culture of abuse” and “inefficient management” that has failed to control costs, eliminate fraud or prevent officer fatigue.

Covering at least part of the $37 million gap with savings generated by a crackdown down on overtime abuses “might be a way to gain some much-needed good will from the public,” King said.

Local Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) hailed the new facility as an economic and public safety boon to an impoverished West Side neighborhood plagued by gang violence.

“I’ve always said, ‘When do we get some development for the West Side?'” Mitts said.

“As I go through the community, that’s one thing I’ve heard: ‘We don’t feel safe to come out of our homes.’ I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that having this academy is gonna put more police presence in the neighborhood. Hopefully, they no longer have to have that fear.”

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) said he’s not thrilled about giving up the existing police academy. But it creates the possibility of building a new high school or an extension of Whitney Young High School on that valuable West Loop site.

More importantly, Burnett said the greater West Side desperately needs a “shot in the arm.”

“Emma lives over there. They’re shooting people on her block. You have no idea what we go through on the West Side. There’s a different gang on every corner,” Burnett said.

“We need this…To be against this is an affront against the West Side of Chicago. We all are sticking together on this…It will save lives.”

Burnett then referred to Emanuel’s decision to declare an $87.5 million TIF surplus last fall to stave off another teachers strike.

It cancelled plans for a new selective enrollment high school in Burnett’s ward that the mayor had once planned to name after former President Barack Obama before dropping the name.

“Everything is not about the Chicago Teachers Union contracts. We have a lot of other things that affect peoples’ lives in our community. We can’t just fight for that,” Burnett said.

“We cannot work for them at the expense of everything else that’s needed in these communities. If we do, I would say, ‘Shame on you.’”