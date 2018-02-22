Aldermen get an earful, then approve Riverwalk concessions

Chicago aldermen on Thursday got an earful from noise-weary residents of Riverfront high-rises, but still approved long-term concessions that will allow eight entertainment-oriented businesses to set up shop along the downtown Riverwalk.

John Fitzpatrick, a board member of the RiverView Condominium Association, unloaded on the City Council’s Committee on Housing and Real Estate on behalf of his 500 fellow residents who live in high-rises and townhomes in the 400-block of North Water Street.

The target of his anger was Island Party Hut and Party Boat, one of six returning vendors promising major capital investments in return for 20-year agreements, provided the city exercises its renewal options.

Two new vendors plan to invest less money in their facilities in return for three-year agreements.

“There’s no doubt that this level of noise is in violation of the Riverwalk ordinance. It’s an amazingly consistent record of violation. And yet, the lack of response is nothing short of breathtaking,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Yet you are about to….let these people operate there for another 20 years? It’s not possible that we can support that. The lack of response to a community in the last two years is so significant that no assurances from this vendor could be or should be ever relied upon. We’ve had no cooperation whatsoever. Not one decibel has been lowered because of a phone call made to this company.”

Fitzpatrick demanded a noise monitoring system similar to the one used to measure noise at O’Hare and Midway airports and, more recently, on Lake Shore Drive.

Fleet and Facilities Management Commissioner David Reynolds refused to go that far.

But he did promise more vigilant monitoring of noise complaints, with security officers armed with handheld monitors dispatched to the balconies of high-rise residents who call a city hot-line.

Although there’s a 60-decibel limit and an 8:30 p.m. cut-off time for live music, Reynolds said he imposes a 50-decibel limit and “strongly encourages” Riverwalk vendors to stop live music at 8 p.m.

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) has an ace in his pocket.

“If the noise issues are not addressed – appropriately and quickly – we do have an ordinance sitting in the committee…that we could pass to prohibit music, period. Done,” said Reilly, who said Mayor Rahm Emanuel is sympathetic to the residents’ concerns.

“Most people enjoy that experience on the Riverwalk when it’s delivered responsibly and at the right decibel level. [But] these liquor licenses are also not forever. And if we see any abuse of those liquor licenses, these folks are gonna forfeit major investment on the Riverwalk. And I will be the first in line to lead that charge.”

Reilly said the city has been going through an “experimental feeling-out period” with, what he called “this new asset”: a downtown Riverwalk that has fast become one of Chicago’s most alluring public spaces.

“We’ve been, hopefully, learning from those mistakes. We don’t want to see those replicated this season,” Reilly said.

Turning to Fitzpatrick, Reilly said, “I’m your advocate. You can ask Commissioner Reynolds. I’ve driven him insane the last month negotiating these things. If we see any back-sliding or promises unkept, we’ll address those right away. This is a great asset. So far, people love it. We don’t want this to become a source of negativity for the neighbors who live near it.”

Noise wasn’t the only bone of contention. So was the fact that only one of the eight long-term Riverwalk concessionaires — Tiny Tapp ad Tiny Café & Market — is co-owned by an African-American.

That didn’t sit well with South Side Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd). Especially not after Reynolds acknowledged that the city’s request-for-proposals was only circulated to the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, the Illinois Restaurant Association and the Little Village Chamber of Commerce.

“That’s a problem. The fact that we are getting ready to approve eight vendors with no participation from minorities hardly. Very little. Minuscule participation from African-American or Latino businesses,” Dowell said.

“We continue to see this pattern time after time. And at some point, we need to put our foot down.”