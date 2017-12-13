Aldermen move to restore powers and title of Aviation police officers

Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans has ordered that the word "police" be stripped from the airport security force. Several alderman want to reverse that change, and an ordinance to do so was introduced on Wednesday. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicago’s $19 million-a-year force of 292 unarmed aviation police officers would have the word “police” restored to their badges, uniforms and vehicles and retain the powers stripped away from them, under an ordinance proposed Wednesday by a former cop-turned-alderman.

Service Employees International Union Local 73, which represents the officers, has already accused Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans of “scapegoating” the officers for the April 9 passenger dragging fiasco aboard United Airlines Flight 3411 to divert attention from “her own failed policies and mismanagement.”

Now, West Side Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) wants to reverse the moves that Evans has already made to neuter the officers blamed for dragging a flailing and bloodied Dr. David Dao down the aisle when the doctor refused to give up his seat for a United crew member who needed to get to Louisville.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Taliaferro introduced an ordinance that would restore the word “police” to the officers’ badges, uniforms and vehicles. Equally important, the ordinance would restore their police powers, instead of requiring them to “stand down” and summon Chicago Police officers to the scene of emergencies at O’Hare and Midway Airports.

The ordinance was unveiled at a City Hall news conference that included some of the neutered officers and a handful of progressive aldermen.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), a former Southwest Airlines skycap at Midway, portrayed the move as critical to public safety.

“Individuals come to airports to do harm to people. To disrupt operations. … The threats to our city are real. They are great. The opportunities that present themselves at airports do exist. The line must not be weakened. It must be strengthened. The men and women behind me strengthen that line every day at our airports by putting their own lives at risk,” Lopez said.

“They are not security officers. They are not stand-bys until the police get there. … They are the men and women I have seen personally intercede on our city’s behalf to maintain the integrity and safety of our airports on a day-to-day basis.”

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) said the word “police” alone is pivotal to the officers.

“Nobody respects security guards nowadays. They barely respect police officers in this world. We’re in a climate that’s just out-of-control, anti-police,” Sposato said.

Earlier this year, Evans responded to that embarassing incident that gave Chicago an international black eye by announcing that the unarmed officers would survive, but only after their roles are minimized, their training is overhauled and the word “police” is stripped from their badges, uniforms and vehicles.

Two aviation security officers have been fired — and a suspended officer has resigned — for their roles in the April 9 passenger dragging fiasco.

Five-day suspensions were handed to two other aviation security officers who boarded the plane and participated in the fiasco captured on a cellphone video that went viral and gave Chicago and United an international black eye.

One of the suspensions was reduced to two days after a grievance was filed. The other suspended officer filed a grievance, then withdrew it and resigned.

On Wednesday, Jeffrey Howard, chief of staff for SEIU Local 73, was asked whether he believes the officers he represents did anything wrong.

At first, Howard said, “We believe our officers used the appropriate force in that matter. It was a very unfortunate incident.”

Then, he said, “It was a difficult situation….There was a way it could have potentially been done different. But, there was blame to be had on all parties.”

Taliaferro was pushing to arm the aviation police officers before the passenger-dragging incident.

On Wednesday, he accused Evans of over-reacting to the United incident.

“There have been matters settled all throughout this country where police officers were in the wrong. What that does not equate to, though, is de-commissioning that police force because of it,” Taliaferro said.

“To de-commission a police department—to strip away police powers from an entire department is completely wrong. If that is the premise, then the Chicago Police Department should be no more. The LA Police Department should be no more. The New York Police Department should be no more.”

During City Council budget hearings, Evans was raked over the coals again Monday over her decision.

In response, Evans assured aldermen that she has no intention of eliminating the in-house force.