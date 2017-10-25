Aldermen rip IG Ferguson for op-ed on school teacher’s murder

In a racially-charged attack, Inspector General Joe Ferguson on Wednesday came under intense fire for the blistering op ed he wrote in response to the murder of a Rogers Park school teacher.

License Committee Chairman Emma Mitts (37th) asked Ferguson why it took the murder of 64-year-old Cynthia Trevillion, who taught Ferguson’s children, to convince the inspector general to call out the mayor, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and all 50 aldermen.

“Why do it have to be a white person? Why does it have to be somebody close to you?…We deal with this every day… Everybody’s life do matter,” Mitts said.

“It came out all wrong because, if we are one city, we should have been acting this way all along—including you. What can you do—from the very beginning?”

West Side Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) pointed to the stone cold silence that followed the murder of a ten-year-old during a church sleepover or the discovery of the body of a baby that was chopped up and dropped in the Garfield Park Lagoon.

“Nobody wrote anything about that. But a woman in Rogers Park is killed and all hell breaks lose? Something’s wrong with that picture,” Ervin said.

“Welcome to our world. We deal with this stuff on an almost daily basis.”

Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety, questioned why Ferguson saw fit to lambast Johnson, whom Reboyras called “a superintendent who has talked the talk and walked the walk.”

“I find these comments a little troubling…One has to wonder if you would be compelled to say this if this terrible tragedy had not occurred in your community,” Reboyras said.

“Frankly Mr. Ferguson, as chairman of Public Safety, I take these comments as an insult to not only the police of Chicago, the superintendent, but also the community task force in the city of Chicago.”

Reboyras also took offense to Ferguson’s characterization of Trevillon’s murder as an unintended wound to privilege—my privilege—because “a white teacher was cut down in a place and under circumstances we do not associate with such occurrences.”

“You stated in this article that, ‘This kind of thing doesn’t happen in my neighborhood.’ You also stated that neighborhoods that are challenged by violence [are] places where our children do not to see the world as good.”

“I’m still trying to figure out what neighborhood this was. To be clear—no one…should accept gun violence as normal. It is not normal, no matter where it occurs…I find these comments a little troubling…One has to wonder if you would be compelled to say this if this terrible tragedy had not occurred in your community.”

Budget Committee Chairman Carrie Austin (34th) was not appeased when Ferguson reminded aldermen that he spent months listening to Chicagoans while co-chairing the mayor’s Task Force on Police Accountability.

“But you did not make a statement in the public like you did this time, inspector general, because you knew that individual,” Austin said.

“But those who have been shot before—we knew those individuals. But you never made a statement passionately about them.”

Ferguson said he apologized to Johnson on Tuesday night and proceeded to have a “great discussion” about crime-fighting and future cooperation. They plan to get together again in the field to discuss crime-fighting strategy.

The inspector general categorically said that his passion on the subject, stems only from the fact that he knew the Rogers Park victim and that Trevillon taught his children.

“My statement closes with express reference to all of the victims of gun violence, using this instance which seemed to pierce public consciousness in ways that does not usually occur. And that’s wrong. That is just flat wrong,” Ferguson said.

The inspector general noted that similar murders in different neighborhoods go unnoticed.

But he acknowledged that “this one…snapped me out of my internalization to make me realize the numbers here are terrible.”

“We’re on track this year for about 600 murders and 3,500 shootings…This is twelve Las Vegas [mass shootings]–only just happening very slowly over time. And over 700 last year,” he said.

“My point is, we all need to wake up much more. We all need to move to that place of discomfort where we make a point of being constantly conscious and aware—all of us—of exactly what’s going on and the need for all of us to push harder and faster and stronger to figure out what those solutions are.”

Last week, the Sun-Times solicited and published Ferguson’s blistering essay written in response to the death of the schoolteacher.

Ferguson didn’t mince his words in calling out Emanuel and Johnson.

He argued that the Chicago Police Department “does not have a comprehensive crime strategy” and that “spinning an innovative technology-enhanced tactical pilot project as a crime strategy” does not qualify.

He demanded that Johnson “lead” and develop one, with help—not with people handpicked by City Hall but from experts “with experience and demonstrated successes in developing and implementing crime strategies” in other major cities.

Ferguson also once again bit the hand that fed him a new four-year term by demanding that Emanuel “tell the Sup what you expect of him, give him what he needs to do it and get the spinmeisters, speechwriters and civilian consultants out of his hair” and “show him the door” if he fails to deliver.