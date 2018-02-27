Alsip woman gets probation in overdose death of CPD cop’s daughter

A 20-year-old woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a juvenile charge of drug-induced homicide in the 2015 death of a Chicago Police officer’s daughter.

Cynthia Parker, of Alsip, and her 24-year-old boyfriend Brent Tyssen were accused of selling MDMA to 18-year-old Sydney Schergen, who died of an overdose from the drug in May 2015.

Parker and Tyssen are awaiting trial in a separate 2017 drug case. An adult charge of drug-induced homicide is also pending against Tyssen in Schergen’s death.