Patio Theater cancels talk by ex-Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos

Milo Yiannopoulos, the polarizing former Breitbart News editor, is shown at California Polytechnic State University earlier this year. His speech was met with dozens of angry protesters outside a campus theater. | David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo), distributed by the Associated Press

Firebrand alt-right author and political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos won’t be coming to a stage near you — if you live in the city.

Yiannopoulos, who faced protests when he last appeared in the city — at DePaul University in 2016 — was due to appear Nov. 13 at Portage Park’s Patio Theater, but the show is now cancelled.

Just last week, Charlie Burns, the theater’s operator, told the Chicago Sun-Times that “as an independent theater we need to give equal rights to all performers.”

But on Wednesday, theater staff issued a statement, saying, in part: “We have heard the voices of our patrons and neighbors and have cancelled the Milo Yiannopoulos show previously scheduled at Patio Theater. While Patio Theater prides itself on being on of the few truly independent venues in Chicago, the views and opinions of the performers do not necessarily reflect the views of this organization.”

As of late last week, some 300 people had RSVP’d to a protest of the show organized by the Chicago chapter of Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, or Answer.

Yiannopoulos’ Troll Academy Tour was set to hit 11 cities in the United States and Australia, with seven of those shows being held at “secret locations.”

Yiannopoulos had been an editor at Breitbart, but resigned from his position earlier this year after a video surfaced in which he appeared to defend pedophilia.