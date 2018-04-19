Amid federal investigation, Dorothy Brown to run for mayor

Embattled Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown is jumping into the already crowded race for mayor of Chicago, despite a federal investigation that’s been swirling around her and her office for years.

A campaign flier circulated by Brown’s allies and a follow-up emailed announcement invites supporters to a campaign kick-off at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the Chicago Hilton and Towers, 720 S. Michigan.

The flier uses the hashtag #Hope4AllChicago, underscored by the words, “Respect, Pride and Change.” Patricia Keenan, a spokesperson for the Brown campaign, confirmed that the clerk would, in fact, join the crowded field attempting to unseat two-term incumbent Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brown’s political committee, Friends of Dorothy Brown, reported a balance of $4,093 as of March 31.

It won’t be the first time Brown has run for mayor.

In 2007, then-Mayor Richard M. Daley shook off three years of corruption scandals to earn the right to make history — by becoming Chicago’s longest-serving mayor.

Daley got 71.6 percent of the vote to 19.8 percent for Brown and 8.6 percent for Bill “Dock” Walls.

With a grass-roots, church-based constituency, Brown had the potential to cut heavily into Daley’s African-American support. But it didn’t happen.

Daley captured all 20 black wards and beat Brown nearly 2-to-1 on her home 8th Ward turf. He also won handily in the 20th and 21st wards, whose aldermen endorsed Walls.

“A lot of people felt the city looked good. Many people do not understand the magnitude of the crime and corruption that has occurred in his administration,” Brown said then.

“I charge you as the citizens of Chicago to hold this mayor accountable for corruption. . . . I charge the mayor to take a stand against corruption — a stand that can’t be bent.”

That meager showing happened before the cloud of a federal corruption scandal tarnished Brown’s reputation.

Following a period of relative quiet, federal prosecutors have recently disclosed more detail than ever before about their years-long, still active criminal investigation of Brown’s office.

Topping it all was a claim made to them years ago by a Brown employee that the “going rate” for a job in her office was about $10,000. The feds were told that a “bagman” allegedly collected money for the clerk. And her employees generally had the impression that “financial benefits to the clerk could result in securing promotions.”

Brown’s attorneys denied the allegations. She later chimed in with her own angry denial, insisting the people “whose lies started this investigation should be prosecuted for lying to the U.S. Attorney and/or the FBI and made to pay back the thousands of taxpayers’ dollars wasted on these false allegations.”

But federal prosecutors wrote in a December letter that they had “recently obtained additional materials” from Brown’s campaign treasurer and a former finance chair.

So far, a former low-level Circuit Court clerk employee named Sivasubramani Rajaram has admitted lying to a grand jury investigating Brown’s office. A judge gave him three years probation after he said he feared retaliation and was “seriously scared of other people.” A one-time top administrator, Beena Patel, also faces charges that she lied to a grand jury.

On Thursday, African-American politicians were surprised that Brown would embark on another campaign for mayor in the middle of a federal investigation that has caused her to, as one official put it, “lose credibility.”

But, they acknowledged that it could pave the way for Brown to present herself as the target of a malicious prosecution and set the stage for an us-vs.-them campaign.

“You could do that. The question is how successful that tactic would be,” one politician said.

“I really don’t know if that’s something that would have broad enough appeal.”

Yet another black politician argued that Brown cannot be counted out.

“People in the black community love her. She has a real us-against-them, it’s our time appeal. She can motivate a crowd,” the official said.

During her failed 2007 campaign, Brown played the role of school teacher, pointer in hand.

She ran an issue-oriented campaign by unveiling position papers on five key issues: housing, ethics, transportation, public safety and economic development.

But, she was frozen out by Daley’s failure to debate and could not afford to match Daley’s television blitz that saturated the airwaves for three straight weeks.

She also got no help.

Weeks after Daley endorsed Barack Obama’s presidential bid, then-Senator Obama returned the favor, arguing that City Hall corruption that once gave him “huge pause” about Daley is being cleaned up.

Black professionals held fund-raisers for Daley. Vanquished mayoral challenger Bobby Rush called Daley a “great mayor” who did a “fantastic job” and “deserves another term.”

State Sen. James Meeks (D-Chicago) said Brown “didn’t have a possible chance of winning,” reducing her to tears. Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.) also climbed on the Daley bandwagon.

Brown was so desperate for a major endorsement, she reached out to Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. No endorsement ever came. Clinton was not about to burn the bridge to a powerful mayor whose support she may need down the road.

Contributing: Mark Brown