Army vet’s fight to avoid deportation lands in federal appeals court

The case of an Army veteran who faces deportation to Mexico was argued before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

Before the hearing, several supporters of Miguel Perez Jr. gathered in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop.

“He served his country right, and now they want to just kick him out like he’s nothing,” said his mother, Esperanza Perez. Her son served two tours in Afghanistan, but now now faces deportation for a drug conviction.

Perez Jr., 39, a Chicagoan who came to the U.S. at age 8 and was in the country legally when he joined the Army in 2001, has been held at an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Wisconsin since he was released from prison in September 2016.

He had spent seven years behind bars for delivering cocaine. His family and supporters blame the error in judgement on head injuries and PTSD resulting from his time in the military that went untreated until Perez Jr. finally received medical attention behind bars.

The appellate panel took Perez Jr.’s case under advisement after hearing arguments Wednesday. It’s not clear when the panel will rule.

“He has served his time in prison, his sentence is completed, and now the country wants to deport him back to Mexico, where he will be a high target for cartel violence and recruitment and he’ll be in tremendous danger,” said Sara Walker of Familia Latina Unida.

Familia Latina Unida has organized a letter-writing campaign to Gov. Bruce Rauner, urging him to issue a pardon for Perez Jr.

“My son enlisted in 2001 because he loved his country,” said Esperanza Perez. “He fount not only for us, but he fought for the rich, for the poor, for the good, for the bad, and I can’t believe they’re doing this to him.”

