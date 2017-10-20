As CPS schools learn ratings, an open-enrollment HS reaches the top

As Chicago Public Schools were learning Friday morning how they rate, Amundsen High School celebrated achieving the district’s top rating of 1+, a rare and proud achievement for an open enrollment high school.

Teachers and students at the North Side high school were surprised with the long-awaited news during an impromptu parade, complete with silly string and candy tossed in the school’s hallways. School leaders donned viking caps and banged on drums, celebrating the official acknowledgement of what the community already knew but was happy to see validated.

“For a while the notion was, we’re a diamond in the rough,” said Demetrio Javier, a school dean and athletic director. With this accomplishment of being rated as a level 1+ school… we’re a diamond.”

Unlike some of the other top-rated high schools that pick and choose who gets in, Javier said, “we’re a community neighborhood high school, and I think that’s important to identify because we’re not handpicking anybody.”

Amundsen had been on CPS “probation” when its current leadership took over in 2012. The school has made steady progress ever since, crediting support from its alderman and the surrounding community’s families with its growth.

The district rates schools on a five-level scale, from 1+ at the top, down to 3. Schools amass points for things like standardized test scores and attendance, surveys and graduation rates.

CPS officials have informed principals of their schools’ standing, but wouldn’t yet publish the data for public consumption Friday afternoon. They also expected to publish final enrollment figures.

Many neighborhood schools have worried for their futures, especially as enrollment citywide as dwindled, saying CPS hasn’t funded them as well as competitive test-in schools that always take top ratings. They’ve argued that with proper resources, they can provide as good an education as anyone else, and have pointed to research showing how their lower-income students get better grades and into better colleges than their counterparts at selective schools.

Friday’s announcement “shows what a neighborhood school is capable of doing,” Amundsen principal Anna Pavichevich said. “People have counted the neighborhood schools out too soon.”