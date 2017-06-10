Kenneka Jenkins’ mother seeks to preserve Rosemont hotel video

Attorneys for the mother of Kenneka Jenkins have filed an emergency petition to preserve all surveillance recordings taken within a Rosemont hotel from before the time in which the 19-year-old Chicago woman was found dead in an unused freezer.

The filing also asks the hotel to produce a schedule of any employees and independent contractors who were at the Crowne Plaza Hotel from Sept. 8 through Sept. 10.

Also included in the filing — and not previously disclosed publicly — are results from Jenkins’ postmortem examination.

The filing states that Jenkins’ organs were all present and intact; there was no evidence of physical injury or bruising — including no head, neck, arm or back trauma.

