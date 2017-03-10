Audit targets ‘culture of abuse’ that wasted millions in cop overtime

A new report from the city's inspector general says millions of dollars is being wasted on police overtime. | File photo

Chicago has wasted millions on police overtime because of an “unchecked culture of abuse” and “inefficient management” that failed to control costs, eliminate fraud or prevent officer fatigue, Inspector General Joe Ferguson concluded Tuesday.

After examining police overtime from 2014 through the first six months of 2016, Ferguson found the Chicago Police Department’s operational controls full of holes or virtually non-existent.

The alleged failures go well beyond the department’s painfully slow switch from paper-based to electronic timekeeping, which won’t be complete until mid-2019.

Management controls at the city’s largest department “do not adequately prevent unnecessary overtime, deter abuse … or ensure overtime is paid in compliance” with CPD policy, Ferguson said.

Neither are there policies in place to control costs, prevent “excessive overtime” that leads to officer fatigue or “detect and prevent fraud, waste and abuse,” Ferguson said.

At a time when private companies and nearly every other city department has long since switched to electronic timekeeping, the Police Department is still stuck in the Dark Ages, spending $7.2 million a year on 61 “time-keepers” and unknown number of sworn officers assigned to “time-keeping and data entry.”

Findings of the audit include:

$266.8 million in “compensatory time” accumulated by and owed to Chicago Police officers is “supported only by hard copy documentation which, if damaged or destroyed, could not be recreated,” Ferguson wrote.

6,727 overtime entries “either duplicated or overlapped other entries,” triggering a “potential overpayment of $1.1 million.

99.4 percent of overtime entries totaling $225.5 million had “either blank or generic reason codes.” That makes it “extremely difficult,” if not impossible to determine whether the overtime was justified.

Officers get a minimum of three hours of overtime for “as little as fifteen minutes of actual work,” thanks to a “minimum time provision” in the police contract that credits off-duty officers for travel to a work site. The guarantee was not limited to court and call back categories, resulting in $197,895 in “potential unwarranted overtime,” Ferguson said.

The minimum time provision was also “inappropriately applied to officers answering or receiving phone calls or emails,” triggering at least $36,334 in “unwarranted” OT and potentially up to $1.2 million, the inspector general said.

$27.6 million worth of overtime entries “lacked an electronic record of authorization and/or approval.” Nearly $1 million of that “appeared to be self-authorized or approved.” Nearly $40 million was recorded as “authorized and/or approved by peers or subordinates” of the overtime recipient. In more than 600 instances, pairs of officers “approved each other’s overtime in a reciprocal manner.”

A host of schemes are tailor-made to pile up excessive overtime that CPD management “acknowledges, but has not adequately addressed.”

Those schemes apparently are so prevalent, Ferguson has labeled them.

“Trolling” is his name for either volunteering for calls at or past the end of a shift, even though officers starting their shifts were available.

The same label applies to officers “actively seeking a traffic, disorderly conduct or other violation or making an arrest, resulting in an escalating situation” even though it was within the officer’s discretion to dismiss, Ferguson said.

“Paper jumping” is the inspector general’s term for “requesting to be included on an arrest report, despite having little or no involvement in the arrest,” specifically to earn OT by being called to court.

“Lingering” is Ferguson’s label for reporting to court and piling up overtime by staying longer than necessary.

And “DUI guys” is the term the inspector general uses to describe self-appointed “DUI specialists” who commandeer other officers’ drunk-driving arrests to earn overtime by appearing in court.

To rein in runaway overtime and prevent rampant abuse, Ferguson wants to speed the switch to automated timekeeping, hold supervisors accountable for monitoring overtime and punishing abusers, and ensure that department directives not updated since 1994 are regularly reviewed and updated.

“CPD’s management of overtime speaks directly to how inefficient management can lead to wide-scale waste and a culture of abuse,” Ferguson wrote.

The inspector general noted that confronting issues and abuses uncovered by the audit could produce lasting benefits for Chicago taxpayers.

Such an aggressive response could resolve the long-running debate about how many officers the city really needs, identify sorely-needed funding for police reform and ease workloads to maximize performance and ensure officers’ well-being, Ferguson wrote.

For years, Mayor Rahm Emanuel relied on runaway overtime to mask a manpower shortage; he abruptly reversed field a year ago, ordering a two-year hiring surge that, he has promised, will add 970 officers above and beyond attrition.

Overtime pay was $42.2 million in 2011 and has climbed steadily — to $61.2 million in 2012, $107.1 million in 2013, $115.3 million in 2014 and $146 million last year.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported last month that the Chicago Police Department was on pace to spend nearly $200 million on overtime in 2017 — 40 percent more than last year’s record — despite the hiring surge.

The police budget includes $75 million for overtime for the entire year.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said then that the department “strategically increases overtime” in summer “to correspond with” the traditional warm-weather crime surge.

The continued surge in overtime occurred even as the police academy churned out a virtual conveyor belt of classes needed to comply with Emanuel’s two-year hiring surge.

The Sun-Times Watchdogs reported recently that the last Chicago cop facing disciplinary action in the David Koschman case has been paid more than $37,000 for overtime while assigned to desk duty as he fights City Hall’s efforts to suspend him for a year.

That’s despite Sgt. Sam Cirone’s key role in one of his department’s biggest scandals, in which a nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley escaped being charged for a decade in Koschman’s death.

Altogether, Cirone, 49, has been paid more than $225,000 in wages, overtime pay and other compensation since being put on administrative duty in February 2016 pending disciplinary action, records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times show.

In addition to his regular pay, he got $27,941 in “generic overtime,” $20,767 for 400 hours of compensatory time he had accumulated, $9,301 in supervisor’s overtime, $8,306 for vacation and personal days he cashed in, $5,235 for “duty availability” pay and $2,400 for his uniform allowance.

The second-generation Chicago cop — his late father was a detective — is the last of six officers facing punishment for their handling of the 2011 re-investigation of Koschman’s death. Four have left the department, and one has served his suspension.

But any disciplinary action against Cirone has been held up by a lawsuit filed by the union representing police sergeants in Chicago – a court challenge that also could block suspensions of other police sergeants, including one who’s accused of referring to President Barrack Obama as a “n–.’