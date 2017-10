Two aviation cops who dragged doctor off United flight have been fired

Three Chicago Department of Aviation police officers remove Dr. David Dao from United Express Flight 3411 on April 9. | Photo included in City of Chicago Freedom of Information Act response

Two of the aviation police officers involved in a passenger-dragging incident at O’Hare International Airport have been fired, according to a quarterly report from the city’s inspector general.

The April incident involving 69-year-old Dr. David Dao, who refused to leave a United Express jet, led to a lawsuit and settlement with United.

