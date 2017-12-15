Bathroom joke on Packers at Public Safety HQ’s urinal?

Green Bay Packer splash guard in a urinal at the city's Public Safety Headquarters at 35th and Michigan | Stefano Esposito for the Sun-Times

It’s probably safe to assume that the prankster who put the sports-themed splash guards in the urinals at the city’s Public Safety Headquarters isn’t a Green Bay Packers fan.

The plastic guards — in bright yellow with the Packers’ logo — could be found in the first-floor men’s room in the building at 35th and Michigan Friday morning.

“We have a robust Green Bay Packers fan — or not,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson joked, responding to a reporter’s question about the splash guards during a press conference to highlight his department’s achievements for 2017.

The Chicago Bears, 4-9 this year, lost both regular season games to the Packers, 7-6.