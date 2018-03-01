Berrios a no-show at public hearing for property assessment system

Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios was missing in action from a public hearing on his office's property tax assessment system. An independent review found the system to be regressive in February. |Tom Cruze/Sun-Times

Cook County Deputy Assessor Tom Jaconetty and members of the Civic Consulting Alliance fielded questions about potential changes to the county’s property tax assessment system at a public hearing before the Finance Committee Thursday.

Problems with the assessment system were unveiled in a series by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica, which showed the system transferred wealth from low-income homeowners to homeowners of higher incomes. The alliance’s report confirmed the wealth transfer and also uncovered other problems within the system.

How much wealth was transferred is unknown at this time, said Rasmus Lynnerup, a principal at the alliance who worked on the assessment.

Assessor Joe Berrios, who was not present at the meeting, has said that the problems are more than 40 years old, but with the alliance’s review and resources provided by the county, the system will be improved.

There was concern that structural changes to the system would have to be made through the state legislature, but thanks to the report and the work the alliance and the assessor’s office have already started, the county can begin making improvements on its own, Jaconetty said.

“From my standpoint, let’s tackle what we can clearly tackle right now, which is the assessment process, the modeling and the outputs in the hopes that that will produce a process in which it is fairer and more equitable and maybe, by its own inertia, reduce repeals and other issues they’ve identified,” Jaconetty said.

Commissioner Bridget Gainer, D-Chicago, who called for the special meeting, said that the county takes in roughly $720 million a year in property taxes, and by reshaping the regressive system, the county can make sure taxpayers pay their fair share.

“I’m pleased to hear that we don’t have to wait to make this system better,” Gainer said. “We can’t discount the truth here. We have enough facts, but we need he time to talk through it.”