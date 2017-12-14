Berrios sued for allegedly biased property tax assessments

Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios is coninuing to face allegations that his property tax assessment system is biased against low income and minority homeowners. | Tom Cruze~Sun-Times

The Brighton Park Neighborhood Council and the Logan Square Neighborhood Association filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, alleging that his office ” systematically and illegally” shifts residential property tax burdens to minority and low-income homeowners.

The lawsuit comes after months of of allegations against the assessor for undervaluing homes in majority-white and majority high-income neighborhoods.

Homes in minority and low-income neighborhoods were allegedly overvalued to make up for the disparity.

“It is fundamentally unfair that families in this community are required to pay artificially inflated taxes for their homes and bear a disproportionate share of the tax burden in Cook County,” Patrick Brosnan, of Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, said in a statement.

A joint series by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Illinois in June investigated that methodology and found it to be “riddled with errors.” Berrios refuted the claims and said taxpayers could appeal.

In the suit, the two community groups say under Berrios, “Cook County’s residential property tax scheme is neither accurate nor uniform — and therefore violates the Illinois Civil Rights Act, the Equal Protection Clauses of the Illinois and United States Constitutions, the Uniformity Clause of the Illinois Constitution, and the federal Fair Housing Act.”

The groups are requesting the court to declare the assessment system unlawful, and to order Berrios’ office to adopt and implement a fair, accurate and nondiscriminatory system. It also seeks the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the process.

The assessor’s office stands by it stands by its property assessments, but could not comment further due to the pending litigation.