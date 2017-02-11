Berwyn grandma no longer in imminent danger of deportation

Genoveva Ramirez embraces her grandson, Mariano Castellanos, with activist Rosa Carrasco beside her, at a press conference to announce that Ramirez has been granted deferred action and put on a U Visa waitlist by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on November 2, 2017. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

A Berwyn grandmother who had been ordered to leave the country is now being allowed to stay while her visa application is processed.

Genoveva Ramirez, 67, received a letter last week from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that said she had been granted “deferred action.”

“Is this a dream? Is this really happening?” Ramirez asked her daughter, Fernanda Castellanos, upon reading the letter.

Ramirez immediately hugged her grandson, Mariano Castellanos, who didn’t quite understand what was going on.

“Does this mean grandma gets to stay here?” Mariano asked his mother, who responded, “Yes.”

Ramirez officially announced the news at a press conference on Thursday in front of roughly two dozen supporters.

“We’re going to continue fighting, particular for [others fighting deportation] so they can be celebrating like we are today,” Ramirez said through a translator.

State Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez, D-Cicero, said it was a sigh of “relief to see a family staying together.”

Deferred action means Ramirez is no longer in imminent danger of deportation as her visa application proceeds, according to her attorney Mony Ruiz-Velasco.

Ramirez hasn’t heard directly from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials yet despite her attorney emailing them, but Ruiz-Velasco is optimistic they will honor the letter.

“We’re hopeful that ICE will honor the deferred action, which is what they have done in the past,” Ruiz-Velasco said. “But at these moments given the circumstances and how we’ve seen ICE react, we can’t take anything for granted.”

Thursday marked the latest chapter in Ramirez’s long battle with ICE officials to stay in the United States.

Ramirez originally came to the United States from Mexico in 2001 on a visa that has long since expired, and had been checking in regularly with immigration officials.

She was told two years ago her case was a low priority and that she didn’t need to keep coming back. That’s why Ramirez was surprised to be summoned to a meeting in May and told to come back at the end of August.

At the end of August meeting, ICE officials told the mother of four and grandmother of 10 that she had to return in September with a one-way ticket out of the country by the end of October despite her pending visa application.

Before the next meeting, Ramirez sued the Department of Homeland Security in September asking for her deportation to be delay while her visa application was being reviewed.

Ruiz-Velasco called her client’s visa delay unnecessary.

“No reason it should take that long especially in cases where people are facing imminent deportation,” Ruiz-Velasco said in September.

“What we have here is an abuse of power and an abuse of discretion,” she added. “They are really pushing for the separation of families because they are not adjudicating these cases properly as quickly as we would like.”

Ruiz-Velasco said they plan to drop the lawsuit if ICE honors the deferred action from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Ramirez, who is currently on a waiting list for her visa number, first applied for her visa in September 2016 after she and Mariano were assaulted in her Berwyn home.

Her cooperation with Berwyn police made her eligible for a “U-visa,” which is available to victims and witnesses of certain crimes who help investigators.