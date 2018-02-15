Black Caucus chairman bemoans Shakman decree that killed patronage system

Chicago’s once-vaunted patronage system “helped build many middle-class black communities” and the Shakman decree that banned political hiring and firing “destroyed those same communities,” an influential alderman said Thursday.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus, used a luncheon address to the City Club of Chicago to harken back to the good ol’ days that reined under his father, former alderman and Acting Mayor Eugene Sawyer.

“The patronage system in Chicago has been used as a placeholder for all that is wrong in our city. [But] for all its faults, the patronage system helped build many middle-class black communities,” Sawyer said.

“Solid people like the ones I grew up with…voted in every election [and] provided a power base for elected officials to give people who would have otherwise been counted out an opportunity for a good career. Portions of the Shakman decree contributed towards destroying those same communities.”

Sawyer acknowledged that the “first set” of Shakman reforms made “some positive changes” by outlawing politically-motivated firings, promotions, transfers and other “adverse job actions.”

But it’s the “second set” of reforms that “started the process of outlawing any sense of politics from political offices” that, he argued, “fundamentally does not make sense.”

“People have to run for office to keep their jobs, but they are supposed to pretend they have no interest in politics. It sets up ethical conflicts that never get to the root of the actual corruption that has set communities behind,” he said.

“Instead, we dismantled one pathway to employment and opportunity without creating a different pathway for how people of color would get into these careers.”

Sawyer pointed to the racist, sexist and homophobic emails in the city’s Department of Water Management that triggered a housecleaning that swept out Water Management Commissioner Barrett Murphy and a half-dozen of his top managers. It shows that, “Racism was a blockade to employment once the system was supposedly made ‘fair,’ ” he said.

“Good government crusades that have been at the core of many recent progressive movements are at the core of the reason you don’t see many more African-American male progressive political figures or large-scale progressive victories,” Sawyer said.

“Because at the core, many of us remember that, as government got ‘cleaner,’ it also got whiter.”

Attorney Michael Shakman, who filed the landmark lawsuit that culminated in the federal consent decree that bears his name, strongly disagreed with Sawyer’s premise.

“That’s a very inaccurate view of history. And it comes from someone who is, what, a second-generation principle beneficiary of the patronage system in that it created an aldermanship and maybe a committeemanship for his father and a position for him,” Shakman said, arguing that Saywer was motivated by “self-interest.”

Shakman pointed to the help he gave to then-Congressman Ralph Metcalfe after Metcalfe dared to tell his precinct captains not to pass then-Mayor Richard J. Daley nominating petitions because Metcalfe believed the late mayor was insensitive to police brutality in the black community.

When Daley retaliated by firing Metcalfe’s precinct captains, the congressman turned to Shakman, who helped them get their jobs back.

“Here, you’ve got….a crystal clear example of a prominent, respected black politician, Ralph Metcalfe, benefitting from [the Shakman decree]. People who were fired and rehired…basically moving them off a Democratic patronage plantation, to use a pre-Civil War analogy and instead giving them the political rights everybody else should have to act politically as they want to,” Shakman said.

“That would be one of many examples. There are many others.”

As for Sawyer’s claim that “as government got ‘cleaner,’ it also got whiter,” Shakman said, “Nothing we did affected affirmative action in any way. It just couldn’t be affirmative action based on promising to contribute money and work the precincts for your ward committeeman.”

He added, “I’m not aware of any statistics that suggest that the overall share of African-American employment in the city of Chicago has declined. I’ve seen the opposite – that the city has pursued affirmative-action action programs and still does.”

Four years ago, Chicago finally got out from under the Shakman decree and a federal hiring monitor – after a hiring scandal that cost taxpayers $22.9 million over the previous decade.

Shakman said then — and a federal judge agreed – that the city had finally met the standards established by a court order to be released from federal oversight.

Hiring oversight was turned over to Inspector General Joe Ferguson.