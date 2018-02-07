Black History Month events going on in Chicago

Here’s a list of events happening in and around Chicago during Black History Month.

Feb. 1 – Feb. 28: A children’s book drive featuring African American characters is being held at Truman College until Feb. 28. The event runs every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 1 – March 3: Photographs of Michelle Obama are on display at the Harold Washington Library Center. The photographs are from Amanda Lucidon’s book, “Chasing Light: Michelle Obama Through the Lens of a White House Photographer.”

Feb. 1 – Feb. 28: Artwork by Patrick Thompson is on display in “The Color of Jazz,” an exhibit of vibrant oil paintings inspired by the music genre. The paintings are up in the Harold Washington Library Center in the exhibit hall gallery.

Feb. 9: In honor of inventor Benjamin Banneker, learn the basics of Inkscape to design a clock face using a laser cutter. The event takes place in the Makers Lab at the Harold Washington Library Center.

Feb. 11: Cartoonist Tim Jackson, author of “Pioneering Cartoonists of Color,” will discuss his book from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rogers Park Public Library.

Feb. 11 – Feb. 18: Chicago Black Restaurant Week features over 20 restaurants.

Feb. 14 – Feb. 28: The most iconic African-American sketches are being performed at the Second City on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. during the “Black History Month Show.”

Feb. 16: Lyric baritone and concert artist Bryant Young, will perform “Unsounded Melodies,” a recital of classical music by African-American composers. The performance starts at 12:15 p.m.

Feb. 22: A panel of students and Chicago police officers who work in Englewood will meet to discuss how to build positive relationships between police and the community in a talk called “Behind the Badge.” The discussion starts at 11:30 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.

Feb. 26: Storyteller Oba King will present African-American songs in “Walk Together Children.” The event will be at the Archer Heights Public Library at 6 p.m.

Feb. 28: Blues singer Holle Thee Maxwell will be at the Woodson Regional Public Library for an interview, discussion of her new book, “Freebase Ain’t Free,” and performance. This starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.