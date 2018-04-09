Bradley University pre-med student from South Side killed at off-campus party

Nasjay Murry was accepted at an Ivy League school but chose to attend Bradley University in Peoria. She was shot to death there at an off-campus house over the weekend. | Facebook

She was the only one of the 133 students in her senior class at King College Prep to be accepted into an Ivy League university last year.

In the end, Nasjay Murry chose to stay closer to home. Instead of heading off to Brown University in Providence, R.I., she picked Bradley University in Peoria, where she’d begun her early work in studying to become a gynecologist.

This week, staff at King were in shock after learning Murry had been one of two people to be fatally shot at an off-campus party in Peoria.

“She was a phenomenal young lady. This is truly devastating,” said David Howard, Murry’s counselor at King.

Details of what may have led to the shootings remained sketchy Monday, but police had scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon to discuss the case.

Police say officers responded to a Peoria home early Sunday and saw a large group of people running from the residence. Officers found Murry, 18, and a 22-year-old man, Anthony Polnitz, when they checked the home. A third person, a woman, was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police had no information about a possible suspect or motive Monday.

Howard described Murry as both extremely bright and compassionate. She could frequently be found at school after the final bell, participating in band and the National Honor Society, among other activities, he said.

She came back to campus last December to share her fledgling college experience with others at King, Howard said. Murry graduated from King last year with a 4.2 GPA, Howard said.

“That’s really what she was all about — helping others,” he said.

Contributing: Associated Press