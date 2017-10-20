BROWN: Santa knows whether being a Cavs fan is naughty or nice

In the category of Stuff Santa Claus Knows:

I have it on good authority that two third-graders at George Rogers Clark Elementary School in Austin each want a Cleveland Cavaliers hat for Christmas. Not even a mention of their hometown team.

This must be what it was like to live in Cleveland during the Michael Jordan era.

But rather than focus on the demise of the once-proud Chicago Bulls, I would turn your attention to the other piece of information sneakily buried in those opening paragraphs.

It’s time again for the Chicago Sun-Times’ Letters to Santa program, when the newspaper’s readers help fulfill the holiday wishes of thousands of needy children.

The kids already are submitting letters, and I’ve taken a peek. As always, there are plenty of good ones. Now, we need volunteers to play the part of Santa’s helpers.

“But we haven’t even celebrated Halloween,” some of you are protesting.

OK, I’ll admit it seems a little early. Just think of it as the Sun-Times giving you extra time to do your shopping.

It used to make me skittish to ask for donations, even for such a worthy charity. But I’ve come to understand this is probably the most important column I’ll write this year.

What makes it so important?

Because I’ve seen the joy on the faces of the kids on the day the gifts are passed out at their schools.

I’ve read their letters asking Santa for winter clothing instead of toys — or to take care of the needs of a younger sibling or a parent ahead of themselves.

I’ve heard from adults who still gratefully recall how happy the Letters to Santa program made them when they were Chicago schoolchildren.

And I’ve spoken with teachers and principals who assure me it’s no exaggeration to say this is the only gift some of these children will receive this holiday season.

Last year, our readers helped us answer the wishes of 11,116 kids (third grade and younger) from 63 schools and nonprofits in the Chicago area.

With your help, we hope to do at least another 11,000 again this year.

This is truly one of those situations where you can do things the easy way or the hard way — and we’re totally cool with it either way.

The easier way is to send us some money, and then Santa’s little elves will buy the presents and deliver them.

But if you can swing it, I happen to believe the hard way is more personally rewarding. That involves requesting one or more letters, purchasing one of the requested gifts for each child and making sure the wrapped presents are delivered to the school or nonprofit group by a deadline that will be set out in a more detailed instruction letter.

A spending limit of $25 to $30 a child is suggested, which conveniently is about the price of a Cavs cap.

We’re grateful to the many readers who participate year after year and especially to the companies that adopt entire classes or schools. But Santa always needs more helpers.

To get started, we invite you to either go on our website at www.suntimes/santa, call us at (312) 321-3114 or email us at elves@suntimes.com.

I am told that George Rogers Clark Elementary, with more than 200 students in grades pre-K through eighth grade (including at least two Cavaliers fans), is new to the Letters to Santa program.

In a cover letter accompanying her students’ Letters to Santa, principal Natasha Buckner-Pena sure seemed to have a good understanding of it when she ended with this quotation from Maya Angelou:

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Let’s make some kids feel good.