BROWN: State says interstate rest areas can’t hold it much longer

Signs and barriers mark the closing of an Interstate 64 rest stop near Richmond, Va., in 2009. File Photo. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Illinois Department of Transportation is surveying travelers about the state’s interstate rest areas, and I smell a rat.

Or maybe that’s just the memory of the odor inside the last gas station washroom I visited along I-55.

IDOT officials say the rest areas are at the “end of their cycle” and they’re looking for the public’s feedback to help evaluate their future.

That could include modernizing the rest areas. It also might mean closing some of them.

OPINION

An educated guess, given the preferences of our current governor, is that it also could involve privatizing them in some way to open them up to commercial businesses to reduce the cost to the state.

Try as I might, I couldn’t get IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell to actually verbalize any of those possibilities.

Instead, he stressed that no decisions have been made.

“At this point, nothing’s being ruled out,” Tridgell said.

Fair enough.

Then maybe there’s still time to register my opinion that Illinois could use more rest areas, not fewer, especially one on the edge of the metropolitan area along I-55 before motorists get caught in Chicago traffic.

This has been a pet peeve of mine for many years.

No offense to the gas station operators and fast food restaurants along our interstates, but I’m one of those people who prefers the convenience of stopping at a public rest area, taking care of my business and getting back on my way—without being made to feel I’m supposed to buy something.

I must not be alone because IDOT says the state’s 30 rest areas received 36 million visitors last year.

Illinois rest stops aren’t great, but they’re adequate.

Now, if I need gas or food, that’s different.

And hey, when someone is in the market for a “French Tickler,” what better place to look for one than the vending machine in a gas station men’s room? You sure can’t get those at a rest stop, at least not in Illinois.

I don’t remember exactly when it was that gas stations stopped cleaning their washrooms, then started locking them and hiding the keys.

It probably happened around the same time as the advent of the interstate rest area, but we know these are not related events as all the gas stations did the same thing, not just those along the interstate.

Before the governor decides to close any rest areas in favor of channeling that traffic into the free market, he ought to climb off his Harley long enough to visit a few of those choice spots—and practice holding his breath. That’s assuming he and his motorcycle buddies don’t just stop on the side of the road with their backs to traffic.

This is one area where I could be amenable to a privatization approach, as long as we don’t turn them into obstacle courses of commerce as you see in some other states. Repeat after me: easy off, easy on.

There used to be a time I could drive straight through to visit my family in Peoria or to cover the Legislature in Springfield without making a pit stop.

I’m afraid those days are long gone. (See my previous column about the late-Sen. Paul Simon’s sage advice to never pass up a chance to use the washroom.)

Children have their own timetable for these matters, I learned, which forced me through the years to sample many scuzzy interstate restroom options I might have otherwise missed.

I pointed out to Tridgell that the online survey at idot.illinois.gov didn’t afford me an opportunity to express my point of view that we need more rest areas, not fewer.

He noted that anyone can also call (402) 399-1405 to register an opinion.

I told him that I find doing it this way to be so much more satisfying.