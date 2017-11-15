BROWN: Trump impeachment effort too little, too soon

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Washington. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP photo

A handful of Democratic congressmen, including U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Chicago, filed articles of impeachment Wednesday against President Donald Trump.

I wish somebody had talked them out of it.

Making a show of trying to impeach Trump at this point accomplishes nothing beyond making some partisan Democrats feel better.

It doesn’t bring us any closer to actually getting rid of Trump, and in the process, could make it that much harder to actually do so when the time is ripe.

Democrats are not going to decide Trump’s fate on their own. Removing him would require a national consensus because impeachment is as much a political question as a legal one.

We may not reach that consensus before the 2020 election, especially if Democrats hurt their own cause by playing to the extremes instead of narrowing the divide.

OPINION

If you’re one of those who gets energized by impeachment talk and expected me to give these congressmen an attaboy, sorry.

You’re kidding yourselves if you think this is any sort of real blow to Trump.

This view undoubtedly puts me at odds with some of my normally like-minded readers, as Gutierrez suggested in a statement released by his office following his news conference.

“My office in Washington has been getting two types of calls in reaction to the articles of impeachment: encouraging, supportive calls mostly from people in and around Chicago and then the usual angry calls, mostly from people nowhere near Chicago. My constituents are mainly asking ‘what took you so long?’” Gutierrez said.

I’m not angry. I just think it was dumb.

Nobody wants Trump gone from the White House more than me. But it’s not going to happen on our timetable.

First, we must allow special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation to run its course. Then we’ll see where we stand.

No group of congressmen sitting in a hearing room, puffing themselves up to ask “tough” questions is going to do more to advance this cause than will a group of professional investigators operating behind-the-scenes.

If Mueller’s probe reveals an impeachable offense, then we’ll get down to business. You’ll know it when you see it, and I can promise it won’t involve a legalistic violation of the emoluments clause.

Neither will it involve obstruction of justice in the firing of FBI Director James Comey unless more progress is made in the underlying investigation of collusion with the Russians, although that remains a strong possibility.

Gutierrez argued that, aside from the special prosecutor’s efforts, “the Congress needs to get started.”

Of course, with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress, no impeachment proceedings will get started at all until Trump has offended their voters or until Democrats have managed to regain the majority.

Gutierrez’ majority Latino district puts his constituents in the crosshairs of both Trump’s immigration policies and his blame-the-victim approach to hurricane relief in Puerto Rico, which might explain his sense of urgency.

I accompanied Gutierrez a month ago on one of his relief missions to Puerto Rico and support his efforts to get more help for the suffering victims. This is different.

Trump has proven so far to be as terrible a president as feared. He’s dangerously petty and immature. He’s dishonest and unethical.

It doesn’t matter.

Our fellow Americans elected him pretty much knowing all this.

The people who voted for him didn’t care about his shortcomings.

They didn’t care that he didn’t even release his tax returns. They didn’t care that his extensive holdings made it likely he would further enrich himself as president.

They won. We lost. And until there’s a stronger case to be made for impeachment, Democrats would be better served by being patient while fighting Trump on other fronts.