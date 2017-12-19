Bus terminal set to reopen at 95th Street station

Artist's rendering of the new 95th Street Red Line terminal. | Provided by the City of Chicago

After a month of construction, bus-boarding areas are set to return to normal at the 95th Street CTA station.

The west bus terminal along Lafayette Avenue had been closed since November as part of the station’s $280 million overhaul. Most CTA and Pace bus routes were scheduled to return to their normal boarding areas as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the transit agency.

Boarding at the north side of the terminal are the #29 State bus as well as Greyhound buses. Boarding at the east terminal are the CTA’s #N5, #100, #108 and #112, along with Pace bus routes #352, #359 and #772.

CTA routes #N9, #34, #103, #106, #111, #115 and #119 return to the west terminal, along with Pace routes #353 and #359.

Riders of the westbound CTA #95 and Pace #381 buses still have to board at 95th and Lafayette in front of the McDonald’s restaurant, due to sidewalk construction.

The CTA is revamping the station with two new terminals north and south of 95th Street, with one scheduled to open early next year and the other to open by the end of 2018. About 20,000 bus and train commuters cycle through the station daily.