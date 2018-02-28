Cardinal Cupich pleads with lawmakers to pass gun-control measures

Cardinal Blase Cupich speaks in Springfield Wednesday, urging legislators to approve a bill banning body armor and high-capacity gun magazines. The bill is named for Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was shot and killed Feb. 13 in the Loop. | Tina Sfondeles/Sun-Times

SPRINGFIELD — Cardinal Blase Cupich on Wednesday came to the state Capitol with a plea to lawmakers to pass “sensible” gun control measures — putting his heavy influence into politics as the Illinois House is poised to take up several bills.

Cupich said defense of Second Amendment rights “cannot take a second place to the rights our children are demanding to guarantee their futures.”

The Illinois House will likely take up a series of gun bills later Wednesday afternoon. That includes a gun dealer licensing measure; a measure to raise penalties for the illegal use of body armor; another that would address waiting periods for gun purchases and one that would ban “military-style” assault weapons and “bump stocks.”

Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan last week announced he’d take up several measures in light of the Parkland school massacre, in which 17 people were shot dead on Valentine’s Day.

The bill — which would ban high-capacity magazines and increase penalties for the unlawful use of body armor — is named in honor of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was shot and killed outside the James R. Thompson Center in the Loop earlier this month. Shomari Legghette, charged with the murder, was wearing body armor and used a gun with an extra-capacity magazine when he shot Bauer. Legghette also is a four-time felon.

The pleas from the influential head of Chicago’s Catholic Archdiocese came on a day that Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson also arrived at the Capitol ahead of the gun legislation votes.

Cupich implored the Illinois General Assembly to put money and politics aside in the name of “murdered children.”

“The youth of our nation are shaming the adult world into action,” Cupich said. “At the least we should defend their right and the rights of others to speak out, and also be willing to condemn any attempt to silence them with defamation and threats of retribution. Their voices, their young voices, are a wakeup call that should have been heard years ago.”

Cupich said the voices who have spoken out after the Parkland shootings “are a wake-up call that should have been heard years ago.”

Cupich was asked how to bridge the gap between people throughout the state who don’t want changes to gun laws, including hunters.

“This has nothing to do with people who want to have the sport of hunting. I think that’s a very healthy thing. It’s a great culture. But we do not need high-powered weapons, high-powered magazines,” Cupich said. “We don’t need bullets, piercing bullets that kill policemen. We don’t need bump stocks.”