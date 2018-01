Champaign man convicted in 1985 murder of suburban girl gets 80 years

Michael R. Jones arrives for his sentencing at the DuPage County court, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Jones pleaded guilty on Jan. 18, 2018, to the 1985 murder of Kristy Wesselman. | Antonio Perez/Pool/Chicago Tribune

A Champaign man who raped and murdered 15-year-old Kristy Wesselman was sentenced to 80 years in prison on Tuesday, the Daily Herald reports.

Michael Jones, 64, had been held in DuPage County Jail in 2015. READ MORE