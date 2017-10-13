Chance the Rapper, Gloria Estefan to perform at Obama Chicago concert

Chance the Rapper when he was the Grand Marshall in the 88th annual Bud Billiken Day Parade Saturday 08-12-17. | Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times

WASHINGTON – Chance the Rapper, Gloria Estefan, and The National will perform at a concert Nov. 1 at the Wintrust Arena to cap the Obama Foundation’s first global summit.

The concert, while free, is not open to the public. The Obama Foundation is handing out more than 1,500 tickets to people they are calling “our neighbors and community members who have been engaged in the Foundation’s work – including local community organizations, churches, and schools. The Foundation is distributing an additional approximate 700 tickets to Chicagoans who applied to the Summit through Obama.org or have participated in the Foundation’s digital call and response on Obama.org.”

Former President Barack Obama and Chance the Rapper have almost a lifetime relationship. Ken Bennett, the father of the famed artist, served as state director when Obama was a U.S. Senator from Illinois and went on to serve in his administration.

The summit will bring together about 500 civic leaders – from Chicago, the U.S. and other nations and take place on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Prince Harry will be on of the main kickoff speakers.

The summit, headquartered at the Marriott Marquis McCormick Place will bring together promising “young” leaders “for a hands-on exchange of ideas to inspire and empower participants with tools to create positive change in their communities,” the foundation said.

“I want to help inspire and empower young people to change their world — like the Obama Foundation,” Chance the Rapper said in an Obama Foundation email.

“That’s what this Summit is all about — bringing together change makers from around the world to celebrate what we’ve done so far, and recommit to taking on the greatest challenges of our time. And we’ve got a lot of work to do together.”