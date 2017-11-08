Chance the Rapper appears at City Council, but please, no pictures

A Sun-Times reporter was blocked Wednesday from taking a photo of Chance the Rapper when he appeared at a Chicago City Council meeting. | Fran Spielman/Chicago Sun-Times

Chance the Rapper showed up at the Chicago City Council meeting on Wednesday to push for more school funding over a new police and fire training academy and to scold aldermen.

But that didn’t mean he wanted public attention.

When a Sun-Times reporter tried to take his picture in the government building, his entourage blocked her and put their hands in front of her smartphone.

When the reporter asked Chance if he had a problem with her taking a picture, he said he did, citing his privacy concerns, in a public building that thousands of people go through every day.

The reporter was later able to take a photo from a distance.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel didn’t stick around to wait for Chance to speak during the public comment time. He got up and left.

Chance noted that but added: “That’s cool.”

Chance took his allotted time to criticize aldermen and say there are other, more important priorities than the $95 million training academy.

“What is you all doing?” he asked.

The Chicago musician has been a leader in education reform with Chicago Public Schools and has held several news conferences, noting his contributions.