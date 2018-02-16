Charter school tied to megachurch, Common no longer wants to share Hirsch HS

Common poses for a portrait at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

A new charter high school backed by the rapper Common and a politically-connected megachurch no longer wants to set up in Hirsch High School.

Art in Motion charter school had wanted to share space with Hirsch, 7740 S. Ingleside, which has just 138 students enrolled in a building intended for more than 1,000. But on Friday those affiliated with the charter said the work needed to do so is too expensive.

“Through the Illinois State Code’s required action process for AIM’s co-location with Emil G. Hirsch Metropolitan High School, we determined that the financial investment required of AIM is not feasible. Therefore, we have made the decision to pursue another facility in the community to serve as the home to AIM starting this fall,” said Karen Ratliff, a proposed member of the school’s board should the Board of Education approve its proposal as soon as next week.

AIM has the financial backing of the Grammy-award winner, Common, and the New Life Covenant Southeast church, led by Pastor John F. Hannah, an ally of Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Common’s mother, Mahalia Hines, is a school board member who has said she’ll recuse herself from the vote.

School officials wouldn’t they say how much financial investment was required nor say where else they are looking to be ready to open to students in September.

But in its application to CPS, AIM said it could also set up in New Life’s brand new $26 million facility being constructed, an arrangement that ‘d be rent-free for at least the first few years — and indicated Friday the church remains under consideration. A CPS spokesman did not respond immediately to questions.

Hirsch students and supporters protested the space-sharing plan, saying it would surely lead to the closure of the school in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.