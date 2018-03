Chicago After Dark: Man found dead on Dan Ryan; fatal fire | March 2, 2018

Welcome to our morning article After Dark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

A semi driver was killed when he was hit by another truck Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.



One person died and two others, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, authorities said.



ALSO CHECK OUT:

Chicago woman charged with burglarizing Victoria’s Secret store in Bloomingdale