Chicago-area students join national effort, walk out to protest gun violence

Students from Hancock High School walk out of class and march around the building to protest gun violence, as part of a national effort aimed at halting shootings in schools, Wednesday morning, March 14, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands of students in Chicago and the suburbs walked out of class Wednesday morning, joining a nationwide protest for gun control that was sparked by a mass shooting last month at a Florida high school.

The National Walkout Day was officially timed for 17 minutes — one for every victim killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

At John Hancock College Prep High School near 55th and Pulaski, about 450 students marched two laps around the building, chanting “No more dead kids” as well as other slogans against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Students walk out of Hancock High School on the Southwest Side to push for gun control #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/mgA7wOvVQt — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) March 14, 2018

Amid his classmates’ cries of, “we call bulls—,” 17-year-old Fabian Chavez, held a “Justice for Vic” sign — a reference to a Hancock student, Victor Felix, 16, who was shot and killed two years ago about two blocks from the school.

“We lost a very close friend, sophomore year,” Fabian said, adding that Felix would be graduating this year.

“He was gunned down not too far from here, early in the morning. Everybody knew him in the school so it was pretty devastating,” Fabian added.

“It was kind of sad for him to go kind of like that. He had a bright future.”

Though Chicago has been spared a mass shooting inside a school, gun violence is hardly new for its students.

“I guess you could say it’s just an ordinary thing on a day-to-day basis,” Fabian said.

“All due respect to the 17 kids we’re paying respect to, but also I wanted to pay tribute to a friend we lost as well, so I think our lives matter as well.”

The walkouts dominated a lot of social media. A look at some of the Snapchat activity:

The walkout was only part of the student activism planned for the day.

Parents and students from several schools being closed to make way for a new high school in Englewood planned to hold a news conference at City Hall to kick off a voter registration drive.

At North Lawndale College Prep, 1615 S. Christiana Ave., students and teachers planned a rally to demand that more be done about mental health and jobs to help deal with gun violence. After the rally, they planned to march to St. Agatha Church, 3147 W. Douglas Blvd.

At Solario Academy High School, 5400 S. St. Louis St., students planned to march to the Gage Park Fieldhouse, 2415 W. 55th St., after walking out.

Students from Back of the Yards and other Southwest Side schools planned a press conference at Daley Plaza later Wednesday afternoon, followed by a rally across the street at City Hall.

Contributing: Lauren FitzPatrick

“Hey hey, ho ho, Rahm Emanuel’s got to go” pic.twitter.com/Jupi4JRDGg — Pete Grieve (@pete_grieve) March 14, 2018

Tavion Shorter, a freshman at Kenwood Academy: “I just want to support it because if I got shot, if I lost my life, I would want somebody to support what’s going on so things could change.” pic.twitter.com/dGU6JPcKCS — Pete Grieve (@pete_grieve) March 14, 2018