Chicago-area Teamsters local loses $2.3M appeal over Des Plaines lease

A state appeals court has upheld a judgment of more than $2.3 million over a broken office lease against a Teamsters union local that represents more than 10,000 government employees in the Chicago area.

But the appellate justices decided that longtime Teamsters boss John Coli Sr. — a former key ally of Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner now facing unrelated federal extortion charges — wasn’t personally liable.

Leaders of Teamsters Local 726 had a 15-year, rent-to-own deal on an office building at 1550 Mount Prospect Rd. in Des Plaines. But the Teamsters International in Washington, D.C., dissolved Local 726, and its members became part of a new Local 700, which broke the lease in 2010, after just a year, and moved its offices to Park Ridge.

Another Teamsters group headed by Coli had just bought the Park Ridge building, where Coli’s sister Susan Fosco was the property manager.

Local 700 leaders argued that the lease for the Des Plaines building wasn’t binding on them and stopped paying rent. The owner of the building — 1550 MP Road LLC — sued Teamsters Local 700 and Coli in 2010 over the broken lease and ultimately won.

In July 2015, Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Mitchell ordered the union — which represents city of Chicago, Cook County, state of Illinois and suburban government workers — and Coli to pay nearly $2 million in damages and more than $300,000 in legal fees and costs.

The union appealed. On Monday, a three-judge panel of the Illinois Appellate Court unanimously rejected that appeal. But it reversed Mitchell’s ruling that Coli was personally liable to pay a portion of the judgment.

The union could also have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest.

Richard K. Hellerman, the lawyer for the building’s owners, said this was the first case in Illinois in which the courts have held one labor union liable as a successor to a prior union.

Union leaders and their lawyers did not return calls seeking comment.

While the appeal was pending, Coli was charged in a separate, federal case in July with extorting $325,000 from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, the West Side studio that’s home to NBC-TV’s hits “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire.”

After he was indicted, Coli, who’d been a Teamsters official for 25 years and was a powerful labor leader nationally, resigned his posts with the union. He awaits trial.

