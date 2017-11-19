The City Council is poised this week to pass Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s $8.6 billion budget.
Here are some of the places that money is coming from:
- A $1.4 billion property tax levy, up 6.5 percent, including $63 million increase previously approved for police and fire pension
- Higher water fees — $1.28 more for every 1,000 gallons used, thanks to the second year of a previously approved 29.5 percent surcharge on water and sewer rates
- $30 million raised through a higher monthly tax added to telephone bills — both cellphones and land lines; the tax goes up to $5 from $3.90
- $15.8 million from raising the amusement tax on large venue concerts and theatrical performances from 5 percent to 9 percent and waving it altogether on neighborhood theaters and concert venues with fewer than 1,500 seats.
- $16 million from raising ride-hailing fees by 15 cents next year and another nickel in 2019 and funneling the money to the CTA to bankroll $180 million in capital improvements
- $1.8 million brought in through higher license fees for Chicago restaurants
- $2.9 million by raising fines for environmental and building code violations
- $166.9 million comes from surplus tax increment financing money
- $94 million in anticipated savings from a $3 billion borrowing plan that isolates sales tax revenue in a special fund
Among the places that money will be spent:
- $80 million goes to Chicago Public Schools for security, Safe Passage and after-school programs; $66 million of that will come from the TIF surplus
- $60 million will be spent to complete a two-year police hiring surge, adding 250 police officers, 92 field training officers, 100 detectives, 37 sergeants and 50 lieutenants
- $27.4 million for police reform, $17 million of it to hire an additional 100 field training officers
- Salaries and benefits for 35,034 full-time city employees, up 1.6 percent
- $1 million to add five rodent control crews
- $500,000 to replace stolen or broken garbage carts
- Add six strategic deployment centers in the Grand Crossing, South Chicago, Wentworth, Calumet, Chicago Lawn and Grand Central police districts that use predictive analytics, ShotSpotter technology and new high-definition surveillance cameras