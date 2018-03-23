Chicago’s March for Our Lives: Everything you need to know

More than 500,000 are expected to march for gun control at rallies nationwide on March 24. The marches have been organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting Feb 14. | Getty Images

Students in Chicago and the suburbs are taking part in the March for Our Lives on Saturday, an event that aims to stop mass shootings and curb gun violence in reaction to the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

WHERE

Chicago’s March for Our Lives begins in Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. Marchers will start on the south end of Union Park and head east on W. Washington Blvd to N. Racine Ave. From there, the march heads north to W. Randolph St. and marches west on W. Randolph St. back to Union Park.

There are also marches organized in Downers Grove, Elgin, Frankfort, Glen Ellyn, Huntley, Oswego, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills, and Highland, Indiana. For more details on the suburban events, go to marchforourlives.com.

WHEN

The Union Park march will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018.

WEATHER

The forecast for Saturday is a high of 39 and a low of 28 with cloudy skies and a chance of snow.

HASHTAGS

Chicago’s March for Our Lives Twitter handle is @marchfolchi. The hashtags being used are #MarchForOurLives and #NeverAgain. Nationally, the handle is @AMarch4OurLives on Twitter and @marchforourlives on Instagram.

SIGN-MAKING PARTY

March for Our Lives organizers are hosting a sign-making party from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday in Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.

HOW TO SIGN UP

To sign up for March for Our Lives and receive the most updated information, go to marchforourlives.com.

HOW TO DONATE

To donate to the March for Our Lives Action Fund or buy merchandise go to marchforourlives.com.

READ MORE

•Chicago students head to D.C. for March for Our Lives

•Parkland shooting survivors visit CPS students to plan Chicago gun control march

• EDITORIAL: On Saturday, join March for Our Lives Chicago to fight gun violence

• Chicago-area students join national call for action to curb gun violence