Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A man was wounded Thursday evening in a Heart of Chicago neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side.
- A message posted to social media Thursday night threatening a shooting at an Aurora high school was “not credible,” according to police in the western suburb.
- A person was injured in a fire late Thursday at an apartment building in west suburban St. Charles.
- A man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital early Friday after being shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- At about 2 a.m., a person was shot at a gas station early Friday in south suburban Harvey.
