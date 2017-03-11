Chicago Police: No heightened terror threat despite online rumors

Chicago Police officials shot down rumors Friday night of a heightened terrorism threat to the city this weekend.

Speculation about an attack targeting the River North neighborhood spread on several social media websites, but authorities said it was unfounded.

According to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, investigators were aware of the rumors and had not received an indication of any credible threat to any location or event scheduled in the city this weekend.

Separate law enforcement sources also confirmed there was no specific known threat to Chicago.

Police encourage people to report suspicious activity by calling 311.